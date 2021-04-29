Hudock Inc. Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $902,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $110.27 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.55 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.61.

