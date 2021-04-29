Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.36. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

