Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

