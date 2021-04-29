HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.56.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS traded down $25.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.95. 5,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,922. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.18 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.