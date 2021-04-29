HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $30.36. HSBC shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 65,636 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in HSBC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87.

HSBC Company Profile (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

