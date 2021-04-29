HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

