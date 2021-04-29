HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.87

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 36499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

