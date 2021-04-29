Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 256,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,600. The firm has a market cap of $334.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

