Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

HBNC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $802.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

