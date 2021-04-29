Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.
HOPE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.