Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

HOPE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

