HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $447.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

