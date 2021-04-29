HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

HTBI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 46,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $447.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $27.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

