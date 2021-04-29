HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $872.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.