Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Hologic updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,404. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

