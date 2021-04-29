Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 83.4% in April

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

HTHIY traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,480. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

