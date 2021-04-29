Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Panmure Gordon lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised Hiscox from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.