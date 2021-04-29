Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.96.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT opened at $129.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.