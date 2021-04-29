Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $277,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.96.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $130.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

