Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after buying an additional 367,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ASB shares. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

