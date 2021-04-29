Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $666,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.88.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

