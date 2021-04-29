Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $641,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $58.68 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

