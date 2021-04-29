Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $587,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $17,179,000.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

