Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $62.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

