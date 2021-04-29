Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $137.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.05. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PII shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.