Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

