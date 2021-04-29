H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

