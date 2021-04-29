Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Heyu Biological Technology stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Heyu Biological Technology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Heyu Biological Technology
