Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Heyu Biological Technology stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Heyu Biological Technology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Heyu Biological Technology alerts:

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.