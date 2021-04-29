Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.