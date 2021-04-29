Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,542. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

