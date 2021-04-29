HEROcoin Trading Up 73.4% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $804,965.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00818346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001535 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

