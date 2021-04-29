Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WD stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $113.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

