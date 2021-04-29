Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 23587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

