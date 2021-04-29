Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Swedbank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Henry Schein by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

