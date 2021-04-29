Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Insider Acquires £26,100 in Stock

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) insider Jonathan C. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,099.82).

LON HHI traded down GBX 2.75 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 167.50 ($2.19). 80,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.88. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.84 ($2.35). The company has a market cap of £215.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

