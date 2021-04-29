HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:HLE opened at €51.78 ($60.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.71. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a twelve month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.