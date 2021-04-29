Helex (HLX) Market Cap Reaches $30,168.39

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Helex has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a total market capitalization of $30,168.39 and $5,222.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00828152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00098187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

