Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $69.13 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.56 or 0.00820744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.57 or 0.07764967 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

