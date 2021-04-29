Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

