Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

HR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 575,862 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

