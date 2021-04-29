Head to Head Review: Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) versus Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems 8.50% 18.45% 8.08% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems $3.17 billion 5.13 $269.20 million $3.91 45.29 Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Varian Medical Systems and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems 1 5 0 0 1.83 Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63

Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $170.92, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $57.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Varian Medical Systems.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. The company has a strategic agreement with McKesson Corp. to supply treatment delivery systems and planning, services, and radiotherapy information system solutions to its U.S. Oncology Network and Vantage Oncology affiliated sites of care; and a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to represent Siemens diagnostic imaging products to radiation oncology clinics in the United States and other select markets. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

