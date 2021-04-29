H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $38.41. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 2,409 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 214,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 198,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $15,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 102,923 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.70 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

