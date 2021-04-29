HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.93. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

