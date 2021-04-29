HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $222.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

