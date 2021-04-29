HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $232.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

NYSE:HCA opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

