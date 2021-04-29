HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $198.49 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 473.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

