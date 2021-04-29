Haywood Securities Reiterates C$3.00 Price Target for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG)

Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock opened at C$2.41 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

