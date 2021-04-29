Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 9,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,426. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hawaiian by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

