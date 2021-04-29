Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $283.01 million and $1.63 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $19.72 or 0.00036974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,322.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.01 or 0.05164801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $877.67 or 0.01645962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00759672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.00528403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.04 or 0.00431420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,355,051 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

