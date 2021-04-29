Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €31.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

Shares of SANT opened at €23.32 ($27.44) on Wednesday. S&T has a 52-week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 52-week high of €25.72 ($30.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

