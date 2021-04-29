Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 641 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $197.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.89. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

